NPP members of Nari-Koyu merge with BJP

NARI, 18 Nov: The leaders and workers of the National People’s Party (NPP) in Nari-Koyu constituency of Lower Siang district have shifted their loyalty to the BJP and extended support to incumbent MLA Kento Rina.

Around 700 NPP members and supporters, including the rank and file of the Nari-Koyu NPP unit, merged with the ruling BJP in a ceremony at Nari Lumpo village on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Nari-Koyu NPP leader Karto Kaye said that he had worked with the opposition parties in the state for the last two decades but could do nothing for the local people from his political platform.

“Therefore,” he said, “I have taken the decision to join the ruling party in order to support the party MLA and help the state government to boost its developmental activities.”

Kaye and his wife Junaki Kaye (the lone NPP ZPM of Nari block), along with all NPP members of the block, led by their president and secretary Jeba Mindo and Ibon Eshi, and elected panchayat leaders joined the BJP in the presence of local MLA Kento Rina.

The NPP leaders who have joined the BJP requested the ruling party leaders to accept their membership in the saffron party.

Besides MLA Rina, district BJP president Moli Riba, mandal president Gokom Kambu, ZPMs Nyagom Padu (Koyu) and Marbom Doye (Seren) and BJP Mahila Morcha leaders of the district attended the joining programme.