Tawang FOB conducts prog on AKAM

KYABLENG, 18 Nov: The Tawang district unit of the Field Outreach Bureau (FOB), in coordination with gram panchayat members organized an ‘Integrated communication & outreach programme’ on the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) and on India’s achieving 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination coverage here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhoti (MILT) Genden Sangey said, “AKAM is an initiative of the government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.”

Kyidphel PHC MO Dr Khandu explained the importance and benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Kyableng village GPC Phurpa Norbu also spoke.

The FOB unit also organized essay writing and drawing competitions and distributed prizes to the winners.