Workshop on IoT-based agriculture held

NAMSAI, 18 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA), in collaboration with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency and the Namsai district administration organized a ‘Workshop-cum-training programme on IoT-based agriculture practice’ for progressive farmers, PRI leaders, HoDs and the final-year agricultural sciences students of the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here on 17 November.

AUS agricultural sciences HoD Dr Chowlani Manpoong delivered a talk on ‘Agroforestry: Introduction and prospects in Namsai district’, while Cenergist Energy Pvt Ltd general manager Nilanjan Bose dwelt on ‘IoT-based agriculture practices under agriculture demand side management’.

Namsai APEDA Project Officer Taba John, District Horticulture Officer Mardo Ninu and Namsai ZPC Nang Urmilla Mancheykhun also spoke.

DC RK Sharma also attended the programme.