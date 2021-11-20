ANSU announces 12-hr capital bandh on 23 Nov

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 19 Nov: The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) has announced a 12-hour capital bandh on 23 November to press its two demands.

The union is demanding immediate transfer of Education Commissioner Niharika Rai and withdrawal of the FIR lodged against the union’s members.

Briefing media persons at the press club here on Friday, ANSU president Nabam Dodum and general secretary Gora Rikam said that the union had to declare the bandh as the state government failed to meet its demands despite an ultimatum which ended recently.

The union alleged that Rai “is inefficient and incompetent to hold the post (of education commissioner).” It also questioned “the state government’s approach to favour a single officer with a range of other posts in the education department.”

An ANSU team reportedly had a scuffle with the police manning the civil secretariat gate here when the team was on its way to meet the chief minister to discuss the union’s 14-point resolution.

Ridiculing the FIR lodged against the union’s members, Dodum said that Home Minister Bamang Felix could have easily resolved the issue as he had done in the case between ICR SP Jimmy Chiram and the ANSU.

The union’s leaders threatened to intensify their agitation if the government fails to meet their demands after the bandh on 23 November.