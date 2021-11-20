Preserve cultural heritage, uphold unity: Ngandam

[ Karda Natam ]

TALIHA, 19 Nov: RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam stressed the need to preserve the state’s rich cultural heritage and to uphold unity among the people for the development of the state.

Addressing a conference of the Dukam Welfare Society in Pakba village in Upper Subansiri district on Friday, the minister said that every individual has the responsibility to contribute to the society as no individual can exist without the support of the society.

Taliha MLA Nyato Dukam in his address urged clan- and community-based organizations to promote communal harmony in the greater interest of the society, while Upper Subansiri DC Mika Nyori urged all to preserve the rich flora and fauna of the state.

Dukam Welfare Society president Luke Dui also spoke.

Among others, the event was attended by members of the Tagin Cultural Society, the Galo Welfare Society, the Nyishi Elite Society and other clan-based organizations.