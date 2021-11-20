Cannabis plantations destroyed

ROING, 19 Nov: A joint team of officials from the general administration, the tax & excise department and the environment & forest department, with the help of the police destroyed about five acres of cannabis plantations in the areas surrounding Bizari village in Dambuk subdivision of Lower Dibang Valley district on 18 November.

The drive was part of the regular exercise of the district administration to curb cannabis and ganja production in the district.

Dambuk EAC Olom Panggeng led the team, which included, among others, Tax & Excise Superintendent K Dai, the RFOs of Dambuk, Roing and Shantipur ranges, the Koronu ADO, and members of the women SHG of Bizari. (DIPRO)