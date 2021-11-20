Union demands rectification of ad ‘altered’ by DHS

ITANAGAR, 19 Nov: The All Pakke-Kessang District Students’ Union (APKDSU) has served five days’ ultimatum to the Pakke-Kessang DMO to “rectify the altered advertisement” issued by the Pakke-Kessang District Health Society (DHS).

Addressing media persons at the press club here on Friday, APKDSU president Nera Gumro said that an advertisement was issued for the posts of district programme management staff under the National Health Mission (NHM), Naharlagun.

“However, the posts advertised by the DHS were totally different from the actual posts sanctioned for the district by the NHM mission director,” he said.

Gumro said that the posts advertised by the NHM are of district programme manager, district accounts manager (DAM), district community mobilizer (DCM) and district data manager (DDM).

“Surprisingly, the posts later advertised by the DHS entirely changed. The post of DAM was changed to block accounts manager, DCM to block community mobilizer, and DDM to block data manager,” he said, adding that the DHS does not have the right to alter the posts according to its whims.

Gumro also informed that members of the union met the NHM mission director, “who categorically said that the posts were for district level and not for the block.”

“The district health department should provide us with a specific reason behind the alteration. If there is any law to alter the posts, the public should be made aware of it,” Gumro said.

APKDSU general secretary Thaddeus Techi said that “the reasoning provided by the DMO is not satisfactory.” He said that “the posts allocated by the office memorandum are purely contractual and not promotional.”

Therefore, he said, “the DHS should re-advertise the same posts as the rest of the six districts did as per the office memorandum issued by the NHM mission director.”

Techi also claimed that the DHS recruited staff without any examination, in violation of the NHM’s directive. “Moreover, it selected staffers who are already serving in block levels,” he said.

“The posts are not promotional; therefore there should be proper examination and accordingly, new staff should be recruited,” he added.