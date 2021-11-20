Min inaugurates several public assets

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 19 Nov: Local MLA and UD Minister Kamlung Mossang on Friday inaugurated several assets, including a futsal ground at the boys’ hostel complex, the government upper primary school (UPS) building, a parkour ground, the sub-treasury office building, an emporium, and an Aadhaar enrolment extension centre here in Changlang district.

The two-storied UPS building was constructed by the PWD under the SIDF at an estimated cost of Rs 120 lakhs. The RCC building has eight classrooms, a teachers’ common room, the headmaster’s room, separate toilet blocks for girls and boys, and a water storage tank of 2,000 ltr capacity.

Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 60 lakhs, the new RCC sub-treasury office, also constructed under the SIDF, has an STO room, a strong room, an accountant’s cabin, a Swan system room, a kitchen with dinning area, and separate toilet blocks for gents and ladies.

The treasury will enable the Miao administrative subdivision to open new departments along with the drawing & disbursement officer (DDO). An office with a DDO can make payments and receipts through the treasury, which includes salary as well as payment to pensioners and government revenue receipts. The public can submit their revenues or challans to the treasury. The public can now avail non-judicial stamp papers and court fee stamps from the treasury.

Mossang expressed hope that the new public assets will play a vital role in accelerating the development of the administrative subdivision. He also distributed 62 ration cards to deserving poor families of Miao and Namphai circles.

Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav and Miao ADC Sunny K Singh also spoke.