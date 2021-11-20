Students, teachers participate in field trip

BASAR, 19 Nov: Altogether 100 students and teachers participated in a field trip organized by Aalo (West Siang)-based Teachers Training College (BEd) on Friday to showcase the various technologies developed by the ICAR’s state centre here in Leparada district.

The centre’s plant pathology scientist Dr Raghuveer Singh highlighted the mandates and achievements of the centre. He also apprised the participants of the techniques of “nursery bed preparation and plant protection on king chilli and tomato under rain shelter.”

Agronomy scientist Badapmain Makdoh demonstrated the ‘integrated farming system-based model’, while fruit science expert Dr T Angami explained the methods of plant propagation and the importance of protected cultivation of vegetables.