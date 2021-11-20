Topper girl students felicitated

TEZU, 19 Nov: The girl students of Lohit district who topped in the 2021 exams were felicitated here on Friday in a function held in remembrance of late Telosai Mele, the founder of Denning Society and the first lady teacher of the state.

Mementos, certificates and cash rewards were given to the students.

Roing (LDV)-based Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions Cultures and Heritage executive director Vijay Swami, who attended the event, encouraged the students to strive for success in every field of their interest.

The girl toppers of 2021 who were awarded on the occasion are: Anisha Tayang, (GHSS, Class 12, Humanities), Rumilu Kri (KV, Class 12, Science), Shirin Chunyu (JNV Mahadevpur, Class 12, Commerce), Emailu Dimwah (VKV Tafragam, Class 10), Saroj Kumari Prasad (BEd, Session 2019), and Nandita Debnath (BEd, Session 2018-20).

Among others, Denning society chairman Badang Tayang, Dening College for Teachers Education Principal Dr R Kumar, and family members of late Telosia Mele were present on the occasion.