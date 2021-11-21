Governor not happy with slow progress of Miao-Vijaynagar road construction

MIAO, 20 Nov: Governor BD Mishra expressed serious concern over the slow progress of the construction of the 157-km-long Miao-Vijaynagar road in Changlang district.

During his visit to the strategically important road on Saturday to review the work progress, the governor pointed out the poor drainage beside the road, loose verge formations, non-construction of causeways and culverts over the running streams and dry channels, and slipshod construction of the approaches and embankments of the bridges.

Mishra advised the officials and the construction agency to “maintain the quality of work and road construction technique honestly to optimum level.” He also directed them to maintain probity in implementing the road project.

“The Miao-Vijaynagar road has national importance in terms of border security. The road is the lifeline of the people of Gandhigram and Vijaynagar areas,” he said.

“This road, once completed, will help in conservation, protection and preservation of the environment, flora and fauna. It will help in harnessing the tourism potential of Miao-Vijaynagar areas, which will help the local people and the society economically. Because of the development of the Miao-Vijaynagar road, a large number of local youths will get employed in numerous ways,” the governor said.

He was accompanied by local MLA and UD Minister Kamlung Mossang, DC Dr Devansh Yadav, Miao ADC Sunny K Singh, SP Mihin Gambo and RWD engineers during the inspection. (Raj Bhavan)