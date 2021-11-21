JD (S), NPP members join BJP

LONGDING, 20 Nov: JD (S) candidate in the 2019 assembly election, Wangshu Wangsu, along with JD (S) and NPP members joined the BJP on 19 November in a function at Chatting village in Pumao circle of Longding district.

The members expressed confidence in the leadership of Longding-Pumao MLA Tanpho Wangnaw and the Longding district BJP unit.

Besides others, district BJP president Pankhu Wangsu and MLA Wangnaw welcomed the new members into the BJP’s fold, according to a release from Longding BJP mandal president Panlem Wangpan.