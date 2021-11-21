SAD camps organized

PISTANA, 20 Nov: Eighteen government departments provided services to the public during a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organized at the middle school in Ambam here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

The power department collected revenue of Rs 11,200 during the camp, which was inaugurated by Ambam GPC Nabam Nem Likha and supervised by Yazali CO Tashi Wangchuk Thungon.

In Tirap district, 1,868 people from Upper Chinkoi, Lower Chinkoi, Laho and Dadam villages benefitted from the SAD camp conducted by the district administration at Chinkoi village. (DIPROs)