Shi-Yomi DC clarifies why HQ has not yet been shifted

TATO, 20 Nov: Reacting to the demand placed by the All Shi-Yomi District Students’ Union to “shift to Tato HQ along with SP and all other heads of departments from Mechukha,” Deputy Commissioner Mito Dirchi said that, for the last three years, the only accommodation he and the SP have in Tato “is the three-bedroom inspection bungalow” and no other building is being constructed as of now for their accommodation in Tato.

A chamber for the DC has been built and added to the existing EAC office in Tato, which was made functional in February this year. There is a single LDC at the DC office in Tato, and the interview for 10 LDCs against the district concluded only recently. Thus, while the office in Tato issues ST, income, birth/death and domicile certificate, licences, etc, the bulk of the office work is carried out from Mechukha, where

the existing staffers of the Mechukha subdivision office carry out district-level works too.

The DC and the SP themselves are lodged in rented houses in Mechukha till the office space and accommodations are ready in Tato. All HoDs and their staffers also are working from Mechukha in the absence of accommodations in Tato.

The government notification of the area for establishment of the district headquarters in Tato was issued in April this year, and the quotations for NIT for the link road connecting to the Tato-Mechukha BRTF road was opened only in November. (DIPRO)