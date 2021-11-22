Communities sign declaration to maintain harmony

NAMSAI, 21 Nov: The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF), along with related community-based organizations (CBO) and student unions of Namsai district facilitated the signing of the ‘Namsai Declaration’ here on Sunday by two major communities of the district, against the backdrop of the violent clashes that had occurred between them in 2019 over land disputes.

“In the aftermath of the unfortunate events of 12 and 25 October, 2019, brought about by illegal encroachment on public land in Madhubani, Khai Nallah under Tengapani reserve forest area, tensions ran high

between communities of Namsai, resulting in various complaints and counter complaints in the form of numerous FIRs.

“As such, in a bid to foster and preserve communal peace and harmony, the Tai Khamti Development Society, the Adi Ba:ne Ke:bang, the All Tai Khamti Singpho Students’ Union and the Adi Students’ Union, under the aegis of the AITF, jointly signed the Namsai Declaration.

“The declaration, in short, includes withdrawal of all FIRs lodged and any other related suo moto cases to be decided on mutual understanding of the CBOs. It also pledges that encroachment in the aforementioned area won’t happen again and future disharmony will be prevented.

“All in all, after signing the Namsai Declaration, all the disputes, differences and misunderstandings between both the communities have been amicably resolved and mutually settled,” the AITF informed in a release.

AITF president Bengia Tulom thanked the members of the Tai Khampti and the Adi communities “for making peace by showing big heart and agreeing for solution and communal harmony between both, forgetting the violence of October 2019.”