Training prog for APCS probationers concludes

ITANAGAR, 21 Nov: A two-day training programme for the 2020 batch probationers of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS), conducted by the legislative assembly, concluded here on Sunday.

The probationers learned about the legislature and its functions.

OSD to Speaker, DK Singh, who had earlier served as the joint secretary in the Lok Sabha secretariat, imparted the training to the 54 probationers.

A practical demonstration of the e-Vidhan platform was presented by Special Secretary to Speaker, Pema Norbu Thongchi.

Attending the valedictory programme, Speaker Pasang D Sona spoke on “judiciary, legislature and executive/administration – the three pillars of democracy – and their correlation.”

Public Accounts Committee Chairman Ninong Ering shared his experiences as an administrator and encouraged the probationers to work with commitment and dedication.

The valedictory programme was attended by Legislative Assembly Secretary Kago Habung, Additional Secretary Tadar Meena, Joint Secretary Agab Mossang and other senior officers of the legislative assembly secretariat.

The inaugural session of the training programme on 18 November was attended by Home Minister Bamang Felix.