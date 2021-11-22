APSCW conducts legal awareness camp in Roing

ROING, 21 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) conducted a legal awareness camp at the general ground here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Sunday.

Alongside the camp, APSCW Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi along with Vice Chairperson Heyomai Towsik and member Hunmai Techi kicked off the final match of the Naba Ita Pulu Memorial Football Tournament for girls.

Addressing the gathering, Techi advised the girls to take up sports seriously. She informed that “the commission for women has written to the government to consider selection of two girls from each district to join Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy to encourage more women in taking up sports and games as a career.”

Emphasizing on providing good education to girl children, Techi said that economic empowerment is also essential for social and political empowerment of women in the society. “For a woman to be economically, socially and politically empowered, it is essential to give her property rights,” she said.

She also advised the youths against alcohol and drug abuse, and said that “one should forgo the bad practices in our traditional customs and abstain from drugs and other intoxicants for a brighter and prosperous future.”

SP James Kabang Lego said that cases of crimes against female domestic helpers are on the rise. He put the onus on the employers to employ only adult females and ensure their welfare and safety, and requested one and all to promptly report cases of any kind of abuse.

Advocate Bulia Pulu spoke on the drug menace in the Mishmi belt.

The labour & employment department also conducted an ‘awareness-cum-registration programme’ for unorganized workers on the e-Shram portal. (DIPRO)