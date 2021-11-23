4 ENNG operatives apprehended

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 22 Nov: The Lekhapani battalion of the Indian Army apprehended four operatives of the Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) from Namphai-II area here in Changlang district on 21 November.

The militants have been identified as self-styled (SS) revenue secretary captain Wangjen Pangtha, SS sergeant Hunsengla Semai, SS corporal Mopai and SS private Nyalu Pangsa.

A set of mobile phones, along with eight SIM cards and foreign currencies were recovered from the quartet’s possession.

The apprehended operatives were involved in extortion bids in Miao and Kharsang circles. They were caught based on human and electronic inputs established by the Indian Army.

Previously members of the NSCN (K) and the NSCN (R), the militants had later defected to the ENNG.