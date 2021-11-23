APCC flays governor, Rijiju over statements

ITANAGAR, 22 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has strongly condemned Governor BD Mishra’s recent statement that “India would not have faced reverses against China in the 1962 war if the country back then had a strong leadership.”

The governor had made the remark during a sainik sammelan in Changlang district on 20 November.

The APCC said that such “mindless” remark from a head of a state was uncalled for and condemnable.

“The governor’s responsibility as a state chief is to regulate state affairs peacefully but not to feed misinformation,” APCC vice president Mina Toko said.

She said that “an apolitical governor is now playing the role of BJP’s mouthpiece,” and added that the statement made by the governor “undermines and shows disrespect for those martyrs who sacrificed their lives to defend the country in the 1962 war.”

The party also flayed union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for his remark on Rahul Gandhi and for remaining silent over the reported Chinese intrusion into Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh.

Rijiju had on Sunday said that Rahul Gandhi had no knowledge about border security and responding to his questions on China’s infractions in the border regions would undermine national security.

“He never speaks on PLA intrusion and China developing infrastructure inside Arunachal Pradesh, has to check his IQ before slinging mud on Rahul Gandhi,” the APCC leader said.

“Why is the law minister silent on China establishing a village of 110 houses in Upper Subansiri and enclave constructed in Shi-Yomi district? His silence on such grave matter is dangerous for the state and the nation,” Toko said.

The party also alleged that border security has been at stake ever since Rijiju became a Lok Sabha member.