DC reviews progress of schemes

PASIGHAT, 23 Nov: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh on Tuesday took stock of the progress of the central and state-sponsored schemes being implemented in the district, and asked for “time-bound completion as per target.”

Advocating proper coordination among the government departments, the DC stressed that “the valuable inputs and suggestions of the zilla parishad chairperson, ZPMs, the PMC chairperson and PMC members are crucial and must be duly reflected.”

She also took note of the challenges being faced by the executing agencies.

The HoDs highlighted the physical and financial progress of their respective departments. Various connectivity and infrastructure projects being implemented by the PWD, the highways department, the RWD, the WRD, the UD & housing, the power and the PHE departments in the urban and rural areas were also taken up during the meeting.

The DC asked the service departments to introduce helpline numbers to address queries and grievances of the consumers/citizens.

Under the smart city initiative, the DC took stock of the sewage management plan, under which two plants are being taken up. In the agri-horti and allied sectors, the DC reviewed the progress of ongoing schemes, including the Atmanirbhar Bhagwani Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, the Chief Minister’s White Revolution, etc.

She also reviewed various schemes under the education sector.

Among others, ZPMs Oter Tayeng and T Tasung offered their suggestions.

District Planning Officer Tatak Mibang, Smart City Joint CEO Kipa Gagung, EEs of works departments, HoDS, ZPC Olen Rome and ZPMs also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)