DLMC reviews implementation of govt schemes and SDGs in Siang

BOLENG, 23 Nov: The progress of implementation of the schemes of the central and state governments, and the progress being made under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were reviewed by the Siang District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Atul Tayeng in his address emphasised on “prioritization of projects that raise the standard of life vis-à-vis the SDG agenda.” He called for a “district development vision that focuses on coordination among executing agencies,” and for active participation of the stakeholders in the process of development.

DPO Tapik Komut made a presentation on the district’s performance “across SDG indicators.” This was followed by presentations by officials of various departments on the status of works, physical and financial achievements of schemes, and

the SDG indicators concerning their departments.

MLAs Ojing Tasing and Talem Taboh, ZPC Osi Pabin Mibang, ZPMs and government officers attended the meeting. (DIPRO)