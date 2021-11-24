W/Kameng BJP Minority Morcha president dies due to electrocution

ITANAGAR, 23 Nov: The BJP’s West Kameng district Minority Morcha president, Prem Khandu Nathongjee died on the spot after he came into contact with a live electric wire in Saddle in Nafra subdivision on 22 November, the police said.

Nafra PS OC Tashi Namgey said that a case of unnatural death has been registered and investigation is underway.

Nathongjee was the son of former Jerigaon GB, late Wangja Nathongji. He had served as an assistant teacher in different schools in West Kameng district before taking voluntary retirement in 2019 to join active politics, said West Kameng district BJP president Yeshi Yamchodu.

He is survived by three sons and an equal number of daughters.

The West Kameng district BJP and the Sartang Elite Society expressed shock and grief over the tragic demise of Nathongjee and offered condolences to the bereaved family.