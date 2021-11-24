Arunachal win 1 silver, 2 bronze medals in nat’l tug-of-war c’ship

ITANAGAR, 23 Nov: Arunachal’s senior men’s team lost 0-2 to host Maharashtra in the 680 kg class indoor tug-of-war final to win the silver medal in the 34th National Tug of War Championship (Men, Women & Mixed 4+4) in Palghar, Maharashtra, on Tuesday.

Arunachal entered into the final after beating Telangana in the quarterfinal and Rajasthan in the semifinal with an identical 2-0 margin.

The state also won a bronze medal in the 620 kg class of the championship, beating Bihar 2-0 in the bronze medal event on Tuesday.

Arunachal had beaten Gujarat 2-0 in the quarterfinal before losing 0-2 to Haryana in the semifinal.

The state had won a bronze medal in the beach tug-of-war event on Monday.