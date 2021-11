ITANAGAR, 24 Nov: The State Information Commissioner (SIC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on Sagalee division’s RWD Executive Engineer cum PIO Techi Totu Tara for violation of section 7 (l) of the RTI Act, 2005 in an APIC case (No 96/2021).

He has been directed to pay the penalty amount on or before 17 December, 2021.