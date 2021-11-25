WCD partners with Amazon Saheli to encourage women entrepreneurs

ITANAGAR, 24 Nov: A workshop on ‘Integration of women with technology’ was organized by the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), Itanagar, in partnership with Amazon Saheli at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre here recently.

Amazon Saheli is an Amazon initiative to bring to the fore locally made products from women entrepreneurs in India. It is a programme to enable women to become successful sellers on Amazon. Under Amazon Saheli, women entrepreneurs/ artisans will get necessary logistical support and capacity building training to sell their products online through the e- commerce platform.

Addressing participants from different districts of the state, WCD Director TP Loyi asked them to take advantage of the online platform, which she said, will empower them to take their local products globally by keeping in mind the slogan ‘Make locally, think globally’.

Resource person and Programme Manager of Amazon India, Bangalore, Bidyut Das presented a live demonstration on how to get started on selling online in Amazon through Amazon Saheli and its benefits, which will enable sellers to showcase their products and make it available to a larger consumers since Amazon has PAN India presence.

Some of the Amazon Saheli benefits include subsidized referral fee, personalized training for a quick start, account management support, imaging and cataloguing support and increased customer visibility.

Later, an open house discussion and an interactive session was held between the participants and the resource person.

The participants who had come from different parts of the state were women solopreneurs, women-led small businesses and organizations supporting women empowerment, NGOs and self-help groups. They also displayed their creations and products locally made and produced.