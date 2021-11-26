CoSAAP welcomes granting of DA, DR

ITANAGAR, 25 Nov: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has expressed gratitude to the state government for granting dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for regular employees and pensioners in the state.

“This increase in DA and DR will benefit about 75,000 regular employees and 30,000 pensioners of the state,” it said.

In the meantime, the CoSAAP urged the state government to “consider genuine demands of the employees with special reference to house rent allowance as per 7th Central Pay Commission rates and etc,” saying that it would help government employees, especially the low paid staffs, in paying house rents in the capital.

The confederation meanwhile urged the state government employees to improve the work culture and deliver public services with sincerity.