HIV/AIDS testing, counselling prog held

RUKSIN, 25 Nov: A free HIV/AIDS testing and counselling programme was conducted for the migrant population here in East Siang district on Thursday by NGO SHEEP Society, with support from the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society under its targeted intervention project (TIP) on migrants.

During the programme, which was led by TIP on migrants’ district project manager Moli Ragyor and counsellor Bagi Rina, free condoms and information, education & communication materials like posters and pamphlets were also distributed among the participants.