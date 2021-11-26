Mirmir Bulls & Mebo Club enter final of Odam Ering Football Tourney

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, 25 Nov: Mirmir Bulls of Pasighat and Mebo Sporting Club (MSC) have entered into the final of the 19th Odam Ering Memorial Football Tournament (OEMFT) on Wednesday.

In the first semifinal match, played at the JNC playground here, Mirmir Bulls defeated LMB by 1-0 goal.

Angel Panggam of Mirmir Bulls scored the only goal in the 40th minute of the first half. The players of opponent LMB team, despite having a lot of opportunities, could not return any goal till the end of the match.

In the second semifinal match, MSC defeated Bogong Soccer Club by 3-1 goals.

Robash Pait of Mebo scored the first goal in the 9th minute of the first half, while Arun Tayeng added two more goals in the 33rd and the 54th minutes. Miding Tasung of Bogong scored the single goal for his team in the 45th minute.

The tournament is sponsored by MLA Ninong Ering and his family in memory of their late mother Odam Ering. It is conducted by the East Siang District Football Association.

Eighteen soccer teams are participating in the tournament.

The organizers invited two guest teams, Jiya FC (LDV) and Arunachal Legend (Itanagar) this time.

The final match is scheduled to be held on 26 November.

The champion team will get Rs 50,000 along with the trophy, and the runner-up team will get Rs 30,000 with a trophy.