YEALIANG, 25 Nov: As many as 18 departments provided their services to the public during a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp held at Yealiang village in Lohit district on Thursday.

DC Marge Sora called upon the public to avail the benefits of the initiative, and handed over ration cards to beneficiaries under the NFSAIB and the PM Ujjwala Yojana. (DIPRO)