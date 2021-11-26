Implementation of schemes, SDGs reviewed

RAGA, 25 Nov: The status of the implementation of central and state-sponsored schemes and the progress under the sustainable development goals (SDGs) were reviewed during a meeting of the Kamle DLMC here on Thursday.

“The district is lagging behind others on almost all aspects of SDGs; hence, proactive role of all the officers is needed to achieve the targets under the SDGs,” said DC Adong Pertin, who chaired the meeting.

In the evening, chairing a meeting of the DLCCM of the Ziro lead bank for Kamle district, the DC urged all to improve the credit-deposit ratio of Kamle and open more banks in the district, saying that “the single SBI branch in district headquarters Raga cannot cater to the needs of the people of the whole district.”

The meeting was attended by Ziro Lead Bank Manager AK Choudhury and Raga SBI Branch Manager AJ Kalita. (DIPRO)