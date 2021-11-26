Senior IFS officer passes away

ITANAGAR, 25 Nov: Western Arunachal circle (Banderdewa) chief conservator of forests, IFS officer Dagmik Riba passed away on 22 November, following a massive cardiac arrest.

Riba was born to late Kardak Riba and late Y Riba in Pagi village in the present Leparada district on 1 January, 1962. He joined the forest department as a range forest officer in 1984, and was elevated to the post of assistant conservator of forests (State Forest Service) by the government under a scheme of the state government.

He was inducted into the Indian Forest Service in 2002. After that, he was promoted to the post of conservator of forests in 2017, and lastly as the chief conservator of forests in January this year.

Riba was going to retire from government service on superannuation on 31 December this year.

Recalling late Dagmik Riba as “a very prominent and brilliant officer of the department, popularly called a storehouse of knowledge by his colleagues and seniors,” the officers and staffs of the offices of the PCCF and the E&F principal secretary here observed a two-minute silence on 24 November as a mark of respect to the departed soul.