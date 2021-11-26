DCM reviews preparedness for celebration of 50 years of state’s identity

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 25 Nov: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday convened a review meeting with representatives of the Lohit basin districts (erstwhile Lohit district, comprising Lohit, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Anjaw and Namsai) on the preparedness for the “50th year celebration of the state’s identity,” which will start on 20 January, 2022 in Lower Subansiri headquarters Ziro.

It was in Ziro that Arunachal Pradesh got its name and union territory status in 1972.

The closing ceremony will be held in Itanagar on the occasion of the -Statehood Day on 20 February, 2022.

The celebration, which will feature folk performances and indigenous games and sports, will be held in all the current districts, which have been divided into clusters of five river basins, based on the erstwhile districts of Kameng, Subansiri, Siang, Lohit and Tirap.

Chairing the meeting, Mein called upon every citizen to “imbibe sense of patriotism for our own state’s identity, which came into existence in 1972.”

“Our proud moment is coming. We must develop sense of cooperation, sense of belongingness and patriotism among all people,” said the DCM, and stressed on showcasing “folk originality of all tribes during the celebration.”

He suggested to the committee to “honour or give recognition to unsung heroes of the distinct fields, including war veterans, politicians, PR leaders and recipients of the country’s highest civilian awards, who have contributed immensely to the state in its formative stage.”

The DCM also suggested to the committee to “involve eminent literary personalities of the state in 50 years celebration literary activities,” saying that “their participation would add more colour to the celebration.”

MLA and sub-committee chairman Chow Zingnu Namchoom also spoke.

Among others, MLAs Gum Tayeng, Dasanglu Pul, Jummum Ete Deori, Mopi Mihu and Karikho Kri attended the meeting.