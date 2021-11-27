Arunachal placed in Group E with J&K, Sikkim, Maharashtra in sr women’s national football championship

ITANAGAR, 26 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh has been placed in Group E, along with Jammu & Kashmir, Sikkim and Maharashtra, in the senior women’s national football championship scheduled to start from 28 November at four venues across Kerala.

There are 32 teams that have been divided into eight groups, with the teams in each group set to play against each other for the qualifying stage. The winners of the qualifying matches will play the semifinals, with the two winners from the last four proceeding to the final, reports PTI.

The matches will be held at four venues – Municipal Stadium, Kuthuparamba, EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Calicut University, Kozhikode and Calicut Medical College, Kozhikode.

The championship will conclude on 9 December.

Group A: Manipur, Daman & Diu, Pondicherry and Meghalaya; Group B: Railways, Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Tripura; Group C: Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Rajasthan and Bihar; Group D: Jharkhand, Delhi, Goa, and Karnataka; Group E: Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Sikkim and Maharashtra; Group F: Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh; Group G: Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Mizoram and Uttarakhand; Group H: Tamil Nadu, Punjab, West Bengal and Telangana.