CO, ministerial staff sought

ITANAGAR, 26 Nov: A social activist of Paniasang circle in Kurung Kumey district has requested the chief secretary to post a circle officer (CO) and ministerial staff in the circle.

In a letter to the chief secretary, Hinium Takung said that the circle headquarters in Paniasang was created in 2017 “for administrative convenience of the people of the area, but no administrative officer has been posted in the circle office till date and no proper mechanism has been taken up for the functioning of the office.”

He said that a series of memorandums have been submitted to the government, “but we did not get any response till date.”

Takung requested the chief secretary’s office to address the grievances of the people of the area and uphold the government’s mantra of ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’.