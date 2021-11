ITANAGAR, 26 Nov: The 2nd Arunachal Pradesh State Level Para Badminton Championship-cum-selection trial will be held at the MLA Cottage indoor badminton stadium here on 27 and 28 November.

The winners of the championship will be selected for the 4th National Para Badminton Championship scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from 24 to 26 December, the Paralympic Association of Arunachal said in a release.