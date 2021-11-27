ABK felicitates officers

ITANAGAR, 26 Nov: The Adi Bane Kebang’s (ABK) academic board on Friday felicitated a group of selected officers of the “Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) of 2017 and 2020 batches” at DK Convention Hall here.

Twenty-three officers were felicitated on the occasion.

Attending the function, Health Minister Alo Libang asked the officers to work with a mission to take Arunachal to new heights.

“Officers should communicate with the society and office staffs without any hesitation, irrespective of their posts and ranks,” Libang said.

MLA Ninong Ering motivated the young officers to discharge their duties with sincerity and as per the service rules. Stating that the officers have multiple roles to play in the development of the society and the state, he said, “You have to work for justice, equity and fairness by avoiding favouritism.”

Sharing his administrative experiences, former ABK president Bilati Pertin said that “the trial and tribulation is a part of government officers; however, officers have to choose the right path.”

Urging them to uphold the goals and objectives of the ABK, ABK president Getom Borang said: “As an Adi community, they need proactive officers who will contribute towards development of the community.”

Later, the officers took a pledge to work for the Adi community in particular and the state as a whole.