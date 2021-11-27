State BJP reiterates demand for separate service cadres for Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 26 Nov: The state BJP during an executive body meeting at Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre here on Friday adopted a resolution, reiterating the demand for separate all India service cadres for Arunachal Pradesh, which includes IAS, IPS and IFS.

“The state BJP impressed upon the central party leadership to expedite the process for granting separate all India service cadres for the state,” said a party release.

The state BJP had in 2017 adopted the same resolution for AIS cadres for the state. Later, it was also adopted in the state legislative assembly the same year, the release said.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Pema Khandu spoke about the condition of the Seppa-Chayang Tajo and Bameng roads. The press release said that the CM “expressed his anguish over the previous leadership, and said that enough is enough, we should all change our mindset.”

“Unless we change our mindset, no milestone development can happen, and if you do not have road communications, no tangible development can take place,” the release quoted Khandu as saying.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that, “along with other infrastructure development, the state is committed to explore many small tourist sites of the state.”

Citing the example of the ‘Seven Lakes’ tourism initiative of a group of educated youths of Dibang Valley district, the DCM informed that “all streams of eastern Arunachal are booked at least a month in advance by the tourists of nearby state.”

The BJP’s national general secretary and Arunachal Pradesh in-charge Dilip Saikia called upon the party workers to lead from the front, create their own identity and work for the nation.

“We should adopt the policy of aspire and inspire before you expire,” he said.

State BJP president Biyuram Wahge urged the party workers to reach out to the people and keep the people informed of the Centre’s and the state government’s welfare schemes.

MPs Tapir Gao and Nabam Rebia and Education Minister Taba Tedir also spoke.

A host of ministers, MLAs, chairmen and vice chairmen of state boards and corporations, the mayor, the chief councillor, ZPCs and BJP workers attended the meeting, the release said.