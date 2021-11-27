NMOPS reiterates demand, threatens to launch democratic movement

ITANAGAR, 26 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) said it will be compelled to launch a democratic movement if the government continues to remain silent on its demand for “restoration of the old pension scheme implemented in the state since 2008.”

The NMOPS unit said that a memorandum was submitted to the CMO in March this year, followed by a reminder in May, demanding restoration of the old pension scheme. “But the government continues to keep quiet on the demand,” it said in a release.

It expressed hope that the state government would look into the matter at the earliest “and ensure the legitimate right of its employees.”