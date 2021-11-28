Arunachal pitches for major market share for its kiwis

NEW DELHI, 27 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) has on Saturday launched organic kiwis from the state in the Delhi market during a major event organized at the Dilli Haat here.

National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) is also the marketing partner of the APAMB.

Lauding the efforts of APAMB and NAFED, Minister for Law & Justice, Kiren Rijiju termed the day as historic as for the first time certified organic kiwi from the state is being launched at the Dilli Haat.

He further stated that “the event is a milestone and it will open the market for various other organic products from the state.” He emphasized on organizing more such events as they play an important role in promotion, branding and marketing of agriculture and horticulture produce from the state.

MoS for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Kailash Choudhary emphasized on the importance of farmers producer organization (FPOs) in the growth of the rural economy and bringing prosperity to farmers of the country. He also highlighted various schemes of the Government of India, which can make agriculture a lucrative venture for the youth, including the ‘Formation and Promotion of 10,000 FPOs’ scheme.

Highlighting the potential of Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar said, “Arunachal has 25 lakh Ha. of cultivable area of which, just a marginal portion is cultivated by the farmers of the state.”

He stated that the quality of fruits and vegetables produced in the state is exceptional and can compete with products from any part of the world.

Planning and Investment Commissioner GoAP, Prashant Lokhande appreciated the collaborative efforts to create a strong perception about the positive business environment in the state to help increase business flow into the state. He also said that kiwi is just a lead product from the state and in the coming days various other products from the state will find their way in these markets.

APAMB CEO Okit Palling in his address informed that the kiwis were flagged off by the state minister for Agriculture & Allied Sectors, Tage Taki from Ziro valley of Arunachal Pradesh, which is first in the country to obtain organic certification for kiwis. He stated that the agriculture and horticulture produce like kiwi, pineapple, ginger, turmeric and large cardamom from the state are of the best quality with only logistical constraints.

Among others, the event was attended by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture Dr PK Swain, NAFED MD Sanjeev Chaddha and big business houses of the country like Big Basket, Spencer Retail, Metro and others.

Organic kiwis from the state are currently available in 31 retail stores in Delhi.