State approves fund for Covid deaths

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 27 Nov: Complying with the Supreme Court’s direction, the state’s Disaster Management department on Saturday approved for grant of Rs 50,000 from the State Disaster Response Fund to the next of kin of those who passed away due to Covid-19.

The Supreme Court gave direction to the MoH&FW to issue guidelines for issuance of death certificate/ official document stating the exact cause of death as ‘due to Covid-19.’

Since the government has declared Covid-19 pandemic as a national disaster, the kin of the deceased due to Covid-19 would get Rs 50,000 from the State Disaster Response Fund.

So far Arunachal has recorded 280 deaths due to Covid-19.

The guidelines of the NDMA insists that the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) would ensure that the process of claim, verification, sanction and the final disbursement of ex-gratia payment will be through a robust yet simple and people-friendly procedure; whereas the forms for claim shall be issued by the State Authority.