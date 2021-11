AALO, 27 Nov: The Constitution Day was observed in various administrative headquarters, government departments, schools and Government College, Kamki in West Siang district on Friday.

At the DC’s office here, ADC Liyi Bagra read out the Preamble to the Constitution.

More than 3,000 people, including students and government employees took part in the observations throughout the district.

A quiz competition was also held at Government Upper Primary School, Panya on the day. (DIPRO)