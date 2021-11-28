Hundreds benefit from SAD prog

NEW KOTHIN, 27 Nov: A total of 698 persons from Old Kothin, Boakfam-1, Panchuak, Humroy and New Kothin villages took part at the Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) programme conducted by the Tirap district administration at New Kothin village, 29 kms away from the district headquarter, on Saturday.

The district administration and government departments provided the benefits of the various government schemes to the people during the programme.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Dadam CO Pik Tayom briefed the concept and objectives of the SAD programme and the services being provided at the doorsteps of the people through various departments.

Tirap DC Taro Mize also appealed to the PRIs, GBs, religious leaders, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, student and youth leaders of the district to create awareness among

the villagers to attend such important programmes and avail the benefit under PM and CM flagship programmes.