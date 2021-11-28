NSCN (IM) operative apprehended

LONGDING, 27 Nov: One operative of the NSCN (IM) was apprehended by a joint team of the Longding Battalion of the Assam Rifles and police team from Longphong village under Longding district on Saturday.

Following specific input, the security forces along with the police launched a joint operation in Longphong village and cordoned off the area. During the search, one operative of NSCN (IM) was apprehended.

Later, the operative was handed over to the Longding police station for further investigation. (DIPRO)