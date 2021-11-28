RGU observes Constitution Day

RONO HILLS, 27 Nov: Political Science department of the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) observed Constitution Day on 26 November to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.

RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha, speaking on the occasion, mainly focused on the relationship between rights and duties and stated that both are the two sides of the same coin. He asserted that rights can be justified only in the light of the performance of ‘Fundamental Duties.’

RGU Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mishra, said that India is one of those countries which is able to maintain its democratic tradition because of the strength of the Constitution. He called upon the citizens to uphold the democratic principles to make democracy always vibrant.

Dr Topi Basar, laid stress on the spirit and philosophy of the Constitution. She asserted that the greatness of the Constitution lies not just in the words it embodies, but how its noble objectives are held by the people and socially acted upon.

Security advisor of the state government and retired Major General, SC Mohanty spoke on the three pillars of the democracy — legislature, executive and Judiciary. He significantly brought out the fact that the true strength of democracy lies in the hands of the people. He said that democracy always keeps on evolving from time to time because of the social transformation and diverse nature of the society.

He felt that in order to keep the democratic tradition always alive and make the democracy vibrant, citizens must always follow rule of law and abide by the moral obligations under all circumstances.

RGU Registrar Dr N T Rikam, led the audience in reading of the Preamble and Fundamental Duties of the Indian Constitution to inculcate a sense of discipline and constitutional morality amongst the citizens.

Head of the Political Science department Prof Nabam Nakha Hina also spoke on the occasion.