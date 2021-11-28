Sanjay Dutt roped in as brand ambassador for Arunachal’s golden jubilee

ITANAGAR, 27 Nov: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been roped in as the brand ambassador for the month-long celebrations of the 50th year of Arunachal Pradesh, starting on 20 January in Ziro in Lower Subansiri district.

Dutt will be arriving in Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district on 29 November and will officially launch a media campaign for the celebration, the organizers said in a release.

He will also feature in a series of promotional video films to promote tourism.

“In addition to that, Dutt will also engage with local youths in a series of initiatives on substance and drug abuse, and issues that cause a lot of concern in the state,” the release said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona will also attend the media campaign in Mechukha.