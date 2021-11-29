APAMB should promote more fruits from Arunachal

In what can be termed as a major milestone, organic kiwi produced in Arunachal Pradesh was launched in Delhi on Saturday by the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB). The board has selected the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) as a marketing partner. This move will provide a market linkage to the kiwi producers of the state. After orange, now the kiwi of Arunachal will be marketed outside the state. A good beginning has been made, but it will depend on whether the efforts of the APAMB truly bear fruits in the coming years.

The farmers should stand to gain from it. Arunachal also produces a good number of other fruits, especially pineapple and litchis. The APAMB should explore the possibility of marketing other fruits too. The majority of the farmers in the state do not have proper knowledge of modern farming technologies. The horticulture department can play a critical role in this regard. Providing technical input and financial incentives to the farmers will go a long way in helping them. If the produces are good, then only the products will find a market. The quality of fruits should be strictly maintained. The APAMB and the horticulture department should join hands together and work together.