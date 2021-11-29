MLA, DC, mayor inspect cremation, burial ground

CHIMPU, 28 Nov: Capital MLA Techi Kaso, Capital DC Talo Potom and IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, along with a few IMC corporators visited the cremation-cum-burial ground here on Sunday to take stock of its current condition.

They also participated in a social service organized by Ward 10 Corporator Yukar Yaro.

Speaking on the occasion, Kaso said that he is committed to hand over a good cremation-cum-burial ground with all the required facilities.

He said that he has provided funds to the tune of Rs 2 crores for the burial-cum-cremation ground. Further, Kaso said that an estimate of Rs 5 crores has been placed with the state government for the remaining work, including construction of retaining wall and protection wall, water and power supply, and construction of boundary.

Potom emphasized that people visiting the cremation and burial ground should maintain cleanliness and hygiene.

He also said that a caretaker should be immediately arranged for the ground’s upkeep.

IMC Commissioner Likha Tejji, Corporators Yukar Yaro and Lokam Anand, officers, leaders of the area, and dozens of residents of Ward 10 participated in the social service.