RGU set for XIXth convocation

RONO HILLS, 28 Nov: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here is all set to conduct its annual convocation for the XIXth time in a row on 30 November in the blended mode and award degrees to 7,664 students.

Of the 7,664 students, degrees will be conferred on PhD (33), MPhil (6), PG (913) and UG (6,712) students.

The gold medallist, PhD and MPhil students shall receive their degrees physically, while the rest of the students (UG/PG) will be awarded their degrees in the virtual mode via Google Meet (joining info: https://meet.google.com/hyn-zgty-gcv).

The gold medals for the toppers of each department/subject in PG (31) and UG (29) courses and the Chancellor’s Gold Medal and the Vice Chancellor’s Gold Medals for the overall toppers of PG and UG, respectively, will also be awarded in person during the convocation.

Governor and Chief Rector of RGU, BD Mishra will preside over the convocation, while former NCERT director Prof Jagmohan Singh Rajput will deliver the convocation address.

Education Minister Taba Tedir will also address the gathering.

All dignitaries will join the function in person at 10:30 am on 30 November at RGU’s convention hall.