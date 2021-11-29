Simai invites stakeholders to visit Arunachal

KOHIMA, 28 Nov: Attending the International Tourism Mart (ITM) here in Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh tourism advisor Laisam Simai during his presentation appealed to the delegates and stakeholders to visit Arunachal and other northeastern states to experience their rich cultural diversity, natural beauty and biodiversity.

Simai said that Arunachal Pradesh is the largest of the northeastern states with huge tourism potential. He informed that, “with the help of the government of India, the state is quietly becoming one of the best tourism destinations of the country with fast improving roads, thus increasing

the number of visitors to the state.”

He thanked the union tourism ministry and Nagaland Tourism for organizing the ITM, which is organized on a rotation basis by all the northeastern states. Simai also extended gratitude to the tourism ministry for sanctioning the Parshuram Kund project, and promised to “put honest efforts to utilize the fund to develop a world-class pilgrimage place.”

The ITM aims to put emphasis on promoting the northeastern states and facilitate tourism engagement among the stakeholders of different parts of the country and the world.

A team of officials, headed by Tourism Director Abu Tayeng, and artisans are part of the delegation which is taking part in the three-day event here.

Union MoS for Tourism Ajay Bhatt inaugurated the ITM on Saturday.