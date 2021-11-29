VKV Ziro lift kho-kho c’ship trophies

TAJANG, 28 Nov: VKV Ziro lifted the first District Level Schools Kho-Kho Championship trophy for U-17 boys and girls, played at the government secondary school (GSS) here in Lower Subansiri district from 27-28 November.

VKV Ziro lifted the championship trophy in the boys’ category after beating DK GHSS Ziro in the final match by 17-5 points. It also lifted the trophy in the girls’ category after beating GSS Tajang by 12-6 points.

GSS Tajang Principal Tage Chatung, district coordinator Narang Mobing and Tajang Welfare Council chairman Millo Bakhang gave away the trophies and the certificates to the winning and the runner-up teams.